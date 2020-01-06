Democrats across America “lost their minds” when President Donald Trump was elected, and, unsuccessful at throwing him out of office through their claims of Russia collusion, bribery and more, they are using impeachment to try to influence the 2020 vote, the president said on Monday.

He was being interviewed by talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh, and said they have gone so far as to be supporting Iranian terrorists simply “in opposition” to him, Limbaugh noted.

“That’s amazing,” Trump said. “Like, as an example, take the wall. They were always for the wall. And then I wanted it, and they went against it. In fact, I said if I had it to do again, I would have come out totally against the wall and I would have gotten their votes. Okay? All I had to do was come out against the wall. ‘I am opposed to building the wall.’ And we would have gotten all the votes we needed.

“No, it’s almost like they’ll try and do whatever is the opposite. I think they’ve lost their minds, you want to know the truth. I really do. It’s a terrible thing to say. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Like even impeachment hoax, you take a look at that, and they have nothing, they have nothing. With one of the biggest investigations in history, they found nothing, the Mueller report, they found absolutely — think of it — they spent $45 million, two years, it’s a hoax.”

The president currently is facing a Senate trial on claims of obstruction and abuse of power created by House Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., however, apparently is trying to negotiate some influence over the Senate trial, and has, so far, refused to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, where senators are unlikely to assemble the two-thirds voted that would be needed to convict.

The president continued, about the Democrats, “They spent all of that time, all of that money, had brilliant people that happened to be, you know, very, very — they were crazed — they were crazed. I mean, these people were dying to find something on Trump. They found nothing. I think there’s very few people that you’ve ever met who could have had that. They had so many investigators, they were calling people that I haven’t seen in years, and they got nothing.”

He said the current Democrat agenda – investigation and impeach and investigate again and impeach again if they want – is because they fear what Americans may do in the 2020 presidential election.

Limbaugh noted, “You mentioned the impeachment hoax. Nancy Pelosi has not delivered these two articles of impeachment that are, frankly, both of them are jokes. What do you suspect is happening here with this? What is the politics of this? What are they trying to achieve here? I mean, I know throw you out of office and all, but what’s the point here, not sending these articles over?”

“Well, I think what they’re trying to do is affect the election illegally. That’s what they’re trying to do. But the reason that they’re not sending it [impeachment articles] because they’re — they are a joke. They are not crimes. There is nothing there. They found nothing. We went through two years of a Mueller report, you know that better than anybody, nobody covered it better. And we went through two years …”

The two also discussed Trump’s permission for the U.S. military to take down – permanently – Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian leader of the Quds Force of terrorists in Iran.

“Could you explain to people why what you’ve done here makes us safer, why it was necessary, and why what we did was right,” Limbaugh asked.

“Well, this should have been done for the last 15 to 20 years, him in particular. He was their real military leader. He’s a terrorist. He was designated a terrorist by President Obama, and then Obama did nothing about it except give them $150 billion and — even more incredibly — $1.8 billion in cash. You hear me talking about that all the time, and you talk about it all the time. He gave them all this money. He never wanted to do anything about it. President Bush should have taken him out. He’s responsible for the IEDs,” Trump said.

“Those are the roadside bombs and the bombs that blow up all over the place — and then the sister, which is the big one, the big version, that actually knocks out tanks and kills everybody within earshot. A really horrible weapon. He’s responsible for all those incredible young people over at Walter Reed — where they do such a great job, by the way — where they lose their arms and their legs and all. He gave so much of that technology. Much of that stuff was made in Iran. And he should have been taken out a long time ago. And we had a shot at it, and we took him out. And we’re a lot safer now because of it. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see what the response is, if any. But you’ve seen what I said our response will be.”

The president also said there are many questions to be answered about onetime Secretary of State John Kerry and his involvement with Iran.

The president cited the billions of dollars in aid, much in cash, given to Iran.

“Why did he give them $150 billion, much of it going back into terror? If you look at what’s happening… When I first came into office, I went to the Pentagon, and they showed me 18 ‘sites of confliction,’ meaning conflict, over there. And every one of them was started by Iran, either their soldiers or they paid for soldiers, soldiers for hire. I have no idea what they tried to do with appeasement,” the president said.

“And I can tell you, the Logan Act… If there was ever an act that should have been used, they should look at the Obama administration and John Kerry, the Logan Act, because what he was doing with Iran and the relationship that they built up and the things that he said, I would certainly love to see that be looked at because I think John Kerry was… Personally, I think he was advising them. I think that the Obama administration was just letting them get away with murder — in the true sense murder,” he said.

