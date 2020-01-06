American Dystopia: San Francisco in Decline
Tucker Carlson started a series on Monday “American Dystopia” on how politicians have destroyed America’s great cities.
Tucker sent a crew to cover the filth and drugs and sh*t on the street in San Francisco.
Carlson then dropped this bomb,
“Civilization itself is coming apart in San rFrancisco. Right there in broad daylight on the city’s sidewalks that are littered with junkies and feces and dirty needles. The jewel of our Pacific coast is now filthier and more chaotic than downtown Mumbai, India. Literally. How did that happen? We need to know.”
