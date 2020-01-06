A New York Times reporter was posting another anti-Trump diatribe when something unusual happened: A U.S. ambassador suggested her “sources,” “if they exist,” are wrong and she needs new ones.

Ambassador Richard Grenell’s response to New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi was noted by Twitter news aggregator Twitchy.

Callimachi was explaining how “hard” it is to “decouple” President Trump’s decision to order the U.S. military to take out Iranian terror kingpin Qassem Soleimani “from the impeachment saga.”

Further, Callimachi claimed: “I’ve had a chance to check in with sources, including two U.S. officials who had intelligence briefings after the strike on Suleimani. Here is what I’ve learned. According to them, the evidence suggesting there was to be an imminent attack on American targets is ‘razor thin.'”

Grenell, however, quickly scolded her.

“If they exist, you should never listen to your anonymous sources again. They don’t know.”

Last week, an American drone killed Soleimani, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans soldiers, after U.S. intelligence found a deadly strike by Iranian-backed militia was imminent.

Twitchy said: “Some people have memories so short they don’t even seem to remember the ‘protest’ by ‘mourners’ who tried to breach the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and kill everyone inside (fortunately there were no U.S. casualties this time around). They’re literally asking on Twitter what Iran did to provoke such a response as the killing of the dapper-bearded bodybuilder Qassem Soleimani, as if an attack on an embassy weren’t enough.

Twitter user Steve Britt wrote: “My twelve nameless high U.S. official sources assure me that Ol’ Suli was planning something bad when he got hit. So I see your two sources and raise you ten. This is easy.”

Twitter user AIGBelow added: "I talked to my anonymous source at the local grocery store, who knows someone, who knows someone that may live in Iran. And I was told that NYTimes works for the Iranian government. Just saying. Libs and their ridiculous anonymous sources. I guess I can now work for the NYT."

