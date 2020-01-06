(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A gunman opened fire on an American family traveling through Mexico, leaving a 13-year-old dead and three others injured.

The family was traveling back to Texas when they were confronted by the gunman in Ciudad Victoria, south of the U.S. border. They had been traveling north in an SUV with license plates from Oklahoma after spending the holiday with family in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The road the family used for the visit is considered high-risk by U.S. officials because it is disputed territory between several cartels, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas. The road starts at the U.S. border in Falcon Heights, Texas, and connects the cities of Mier and Nueva Ciudad Guerrero.

Read the full story ›