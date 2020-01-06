Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said reports that border agents were detaining Iranians and Iranian-Americans at the U.S.-Canada border weren’t true.

“Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false,” the agency said in a statement.

“Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false,” it added. DHS stands for the Department of Homeland Security.

The Muslim civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations made the claims, along with activists like Hoda Katebi.

“BREAKING: US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION NATIONALLY HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO DETAIN & ‘REPORT’ ALL IRANIANS ENTERING THE COUNTRY DEEMED POTENTIALLY SUSPICIOUS OR ‘ADVERSARIAL’ REGARDLESS OF CITIZENSHIP STATUS. 60+ Iranis held last night at the US/Canada border for 11+ hrs,” Katebi wrote in a post that went viral on Twitter.

She later challenged the CBP’s statement, claiming: “These accounts are verified by journalists on both sides of the border. We’ve seen photo/video documentation & more stories of prolonged detention & interrogation of U.S. citizens of Iranian heritage at this border.”

Neither she nor other activists provided documentation of the claims.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Washington chapter said in a press release that more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were “detained at length and questioned” at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington.

“Many more were reportedly refused entry to the United States due to a lack of capacity for CBP to detain them,” the group stated.

The Iranian-Americans were attending an Iranian pop concert in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend, the group said. It cited one person, a 24-year-old woman named Crystal, whose last name was not listed, who said, “We kept asking why we were being detained and asked questions that had nothing to do with our reason for traveling and were told, ‘I’m sorry this is just the wrong time for you guys.’”

In a statement, Washington Lt. Gov Cyrus Habib said he was “deeply concerned” about reports his office was receiving about Iranian-Americans “being held, sometimes for 10 hours or longer, at the Canada-Washington border.”

“My office is working as quickly as possible to gather information and to direct those being impacted to resources,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security emphasized Iran in an update to its National Terrorism Advisory System on Saturday after Iran-backed militias killed an American contractor and hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, triggering reprisals from the United States, including the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

“At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland,” the department said (pdf).

“Iran and its partners, such as Hezbollah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States. Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.- based targets,” it added.

“Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States. Homegrown violent extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.”