The corpse of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader and terrorist killed by a U.S. airstrike last Thursday, was allegedly boxed up and transported back to Iran flying coach on a Mahan Air flight.

A new video shows Soleimani’s casket, along with the those of several others killed in the attack, placed across passenger seats rather than being stowed into the cargo compartments.

The video was posted to Twitter by Babak Taghvaee, who describes himself as a freelance journalist and defense analyst.

As the video scans the interior of the plane, a tribute video is seen playing on one of the screens.

According to the New York Post, two of the coffins seen in the video bear the images of Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Quds Force, which is a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iranian-supported militia group in Iraq. Both men were killed in the rocket strike last week.

Hundreds of thousands turned out to mourn in Iran following the arrival of Soleimani’s remains, BBC reports.

In Ahvaz, where the general served during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, mourners chanted, “Death to America.” Similar chants were also heard from Iranian politicians during a parliamentary session in Tehran, the report adds.

In Iraq and Syria, however, celebrations have broken out in the streets following the news of Soleimani’s death.

Soleimani, who was often considered to be the country’s second most powerful leader, was integral in expanding Iran’s sphere of influence in the Middle East.