Bill, a lifelong Democrat decided to walk away from the Democrat party because they have moved too far left and he can no longer support them.

“Bill just walked into our office and told me he is a life long Democrat but that the party has moved so far left that he can longer support them,” Christopher, the VP for ‘Students for Trump’ at Arizona State University tweeted.

“He ripped up his Democratic voter registration card and I just registered him to vote as a Republican!” he added.

Bill just walked into our office and told me he is a life long Democrat but that the party has moved so far left that he can longer support them. He ripped up his Democratic voter registration card and I just registered him to vote as a Republican! 🇺🇸 🐘#LeadRight #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/6wRFVwjQaP — Christopher – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Christ0pherAZ) January 6, 2020

Democrat voters across the country are fed up with the Democrat party’s corruption and radical far left agenda.

A Democrat voter in Alabama recently called in to a CSPAN program as Nadler and his lawless colleagues were in session debating impeachment articles and said he is so “disgusted” with Democrats that he will be voting for Trump in 2020.

“After watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen,” the caller named Jason said.

“And now we have this impeachment crap,” he added.

“My party has now made me a Democrat for Trump. I’m going to back Donald Trump all the way,” he said.

How many other ‘Jasons’ and ‘Bills’ are out there?

The post #WalkAway – Lifelong Democrat Rips Up His Democrat Voter Registration Card, Registers as Republican and Will Vote For Trump appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.