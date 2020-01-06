Ricky Gervais gave some excellent and useful advice at the end of his brilliant monologue to open the Golden Globes last night.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?” Gervais said, speaking directly to the assembly of narcissists in front of him. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f*** off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

Predictably, none of the assembled narcissists were willing — or perhaps even physically able — to heed this warning. Least of all Michelle Williams, who wasted no time in turning her acceptance speech into a satanic homily. After winning an award for her dazzling role in something or other, Williams pivoted directly to abortion: Her own abortion, to be precise.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’m made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because, as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams sermonized. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom.”

We should note that Williams was visibly pregnant while she bragged about killing a previous child. She then ended her speech with a rousing defense of selfishness.

“So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It’s what men have been doing for years,” she proclaimed, as the camera cut to actresses in the audience literally weeping tears of joy at the very mention of self-interest. Ricky Gervais couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Now, first of all, I very much doubt that the people at the awards ceremony last night needed encouragement to act in their own self-interest. I doubt that anyone anywhere in the world needs that sort of encouragement. But if such a person does exist, you won’t find her at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Second, I feel once again compelled to make the obvious point that Michelle Williams and her progressive pals in Hollywood really can’t do this girl power schtick anymore. References to a woman’s body and a woman’s voting habits make absolutely no sense in light of the gender theory that people like Michelle Williams routinely espouse. What the hell is a woman’s body? I mean, I know what it is. But Michelle Williams doesn’t. No member of the American Left does. Yet, when it suits them, they still pretend they do. They obliterate all distinctions between the sexes one minute, and then hope nobody notices when they redraw those distinctions the next minute.

Third, Williams packs about a half-dozen non-sequiturs, falsehoods, and delusions into the two sentences she spends talking about her abortion. Let’s take a look at just a few of them. She says that pregnancy is something that can “happen to our bodies that [is] not our choice.” In cases of rape, this is true. But rape accounts for only 1% of all abortions. The other 99% occur because a woman chose to participate in the reproductive act. She chose to do the thing that, by its nature, can, and in billions and billions of cases does, result in the conception of a human life. To say that conception, in these cases, happens against the will of the woman is like saying that my elevated heart rate happens against my will when I use the treadmill. It may be true that I am not specifically willing my heart to beat faster, and it may even be true that I don’t want my heart to beat faster, but I am the one who is making it happen because I am the one who chose to get on the treadmill.

Likewise with Williams’ insistence that a woman should be able to choose the person with whom she has children. Every contemporary person on Earth who is not a fundamentalist Islamist agrees. But the word “have” has two pertinent definitions here. Have can mean “to possess, own, or hold,” or it can mean “to experience or undergo.” Another possibly relevant definition is “to be the recipient of.” Whichever definition you choose, it’s clear that you “have” children from the moment they exist as distinct physical entities. That moment occurs when they are conceived, and not when they are born. So you choose who you are going to have children with when you choose who you are going to participate in the reproductive act with. Abortion does not protect that right or, indeed, have anything at all to do with that right.

But the most striking and disturbing part of Williams’ abortion apologetic was more subtle. Note that she says “my children.” She claims that abortion enabled her to “choose when to have my children.” Currently, she has two children: One from a previous relationship and the other in the womb (notice how she identifies herself as “having” two children, apparently agreeing that women have children at conception, not birth). When she says that abortion enabled her to “have my children” later on in life, she seems to be almost suggesting that the child she eventually birthed was the same one she aborted years before.

Obviously, on an intellectual level, she knows that isn’t the case. But the rhetoric from the abortion lobby and abortion clinics is meant to give this perverse impression. Women are told that they can “put off” being a mother. They can place motherhood on hold for awhile. No need to have a baby now, they’re assured. They can just have it later, when everything is easier and it’s the “right time.”

Of course, in reality, motherhood occurs at conception. She is only at the abortion clinic because her attempts to “put off” parenting and babies failed. It is now too late for putting off. It is too late for waiting for a better time. It is too late to “have children” in a more convenient season of life. She is a mother now. That child exists now. If she goes through with the abortion, the child will be killed and he will be dead forever thereafter. And she will not go back to being a woman waiting for the right time. She will now be the mother of a dead child, living in grief or denial.

That is the horrible truth. Michelle Williams has three children, not two. One dead and two alive. She has found ways to talk about it and think about it that make her feel a little better about what she’s done. But she knows the truth, deep down. Otherwise she wouldn’t be on that stage, begging for applause.