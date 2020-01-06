Democrats are accusing President Trump of committing, or contemplating, “war crimes” against Iran. This grows out of the killing of arch-terrorist Qasem Soleimani. Specifically, it has to do with this series of tweets by President Trump:

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

The hot button was the president’s reference to striking sites that are “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.” That provoked outright hysteria on the left.

For example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.”

It makes you a monster. https://t.co/IjkNO8BD07 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2020

Of course, Trump didn’t “threaten to target and kill innocent families, women and children.” Ocasio-Cortez, not one for details, just made that up.

Fellow squad member Ilhan Omar joined in:

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

The actual war crimes were committed by Iran under the direction of General Soleimani, who killed hundreds of American servicemen with explosive devices planted in Iraq. But the concern here seems to be not about human life, but rather “culture.”

President Trump was asked about his reference to “Iranian culture” by reporters on Air Force 1. Left-winger Maggie Haberman reported his response in shocked tones:

NEWS from AF1 – POTUS doubled down on cultural sites in Iran as appropriate sites for retaliation. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2020

What did Trump say? Haberman quotes him:

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” POTUS SAID. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2020

Some would say that sounds pretty reasonable. But the whole thing, obviously, is a typical teapot (or Twitter) tempest. Trump hasn’t bombed any cultural sites. Or anything else, other than the vehicle that contained General Soleimani. The Democrats hyperventilate endlessly over hypothetical offenses that President Trump hasn’t committed and, I venture to say, won’t commit. Meanwhile, there is no reason to assure the mullahs that anything if off limits if they continue to kill Americans, something about which no prominent Democrat, to my knowledge, is expressing any concern.

Wouldn’t it be great if the Democrats were pro-America, rather than pro-Iran and pro-terrorist? That is a world that we once knew, but is now hard even to imagine. I don’t expect we will see it again in our lifetimes, unless the Democrats are dealt electoral defeats so crushing as to dictate a total realignment of their party.