On Monday, Grabien founder Tom Elliott released a new video montage that showed many in the American mainstream media idolizing and mourning terrorist Qassim Suleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force, after he was killed by American forces last week in Iraq.

Suleimani’s funeral was this week after the terrorist leader was killed last week in a Trump-authorized drone strike by the U.S. military on a convoy that he was riding in as he left Baghdad International Airport.

WATCH:

Montage: Media mourn loss of Iranian terror leader pic.twitter.com/RKrLOcBZqY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2020

Transcript of the highlight video provided by Grabien News:

CBS’s Holly Williams described him as a “revered figure” and a “war hero.” “He wasn’t well-known in the United States, but he was one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East, sometimes even touted as a possible future leader of Iran.” “For America, though, General Suleimani was a problem.” “Even many of Soleimani’s enemies admitted he was a military genius. He spearheaded Iran’s involvement in a Syrian Civil War hoping to shore up the Syrian regime’s grip on power. … By killing Qasem Suleimani, the U.S. has stripped Iran of an inspirational military leader. But it’s also further inflamed dangerously high tensions. Iran has already vowed to take, quote, harsh revenge.”

described him as a “revered figure” and a “war hero.” “He wasn’t well-known in the United States, but he was one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East, sometimes even touted as a possible future leader of Iran.” “For America, though, General Suleimani was a problem.” “Even many of Soleimani’s enemies admitted he was a military genius. He spearheaded Iran’s involvement in a Syrian Civil War hoping to shore up the Syrian regime’s grip on power. … By killing Qasem Suleimani, the U.S. has stripped Iran of an inspirational military leader. But it’s also further inflamed dangerously high tensions. Iran has already vowed to take, quote, harsh revenge.” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said Suleimani was “revered” in Iran: “Imagine the French Foreign Legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave.”

said Suleimani was “revered” in Iran: “Imagine the French Foreign Legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave.” CNN’s Anderson Cooper , likened Suleimani to the World War II leader, Charles DeGaulle, calling him “personally incredibly brave” and reporting that “the troops love him.”

, likened Suleimani to the World War II leader, Charles DeGaulle, calling him “personally incredibly brave” and reporting that “the troops love him.” CBS’s National Security Contributor Michael Morell praised Suleimani’s military prowess, calling him an “evil genius.”

praised Suleimani’s military prowess, calling him an “evil genius.” ABC’s Martha Raddatz — reporting from Iran in a headscarf — appeared awestruck at the display: “I have been in the midst of anti-America protests in Iran before, but nothing like this. A powerful combination of grief and anger with shouts of ‘death to America’ echoing through the streets around us. This morning, mourners filling the streets of Iran’s capital of Tehran for the funeral of General Suleimani killed by that U.S. drone strike last week. Aerial images capturing the sea of Iranians packing the streets to pay tribute to a man revered by many here.”

— reporting from Iran in a headscarf — appeared awestruck at the display: “I have been in the midst of anti-America protests in Iran before, but nothing like this. A powerful combination of grief and anger with shouts of ‘death to America’ echoing through the streets around us. This morning, mourners filling the streets of Iran’s capital of Tehran for the funeral of General Suleimani killed by that U.S. drone strike last week. Aerial images capturing the sea of Iranians packing the streets to pay tribute to a man revered by many here.” NBC’s Richard Engel, also reporting from Iran, said the United States had elevated the terror mastermind into martyr status: “Now, after this killing, you saw people not only going out in the streets in millions, as Ali was describing, he was there, but throwing articles of their own clothing up onto the coffin so that attendants could rub it on the coffin so that they would have some sort of memento of an object that was close to Qassim Suleimani’s body. They turned him into a martyr, if not a saint. And we’re seeing now all around the region Shiite groups, allies of Iran speaking in one voice, and that is that U.S. troops have to leave the region, should be forced out of the region starting with Iraq.”