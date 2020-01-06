The Iraqi Parliament held an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On Sunday the Iraqi Parliament voted to end US military presence in their country.

Here’s the video–

Watch the historic moment Iraqi parliament passes resolution to expel US forces from the country#Iraq #Soleimani #Muhandis #DecisiveResponse pic.twitter.com/q7dWb7hdfR — Press TV (@PressTV) January 5, 2020

But later in the day President Trump told Iraq — Not so fast!

The US has invested hundreds of billions into Iraq and unlike other presidents, President Trump is not leaving Iraq without some cash!

Trump warned the Iraqi government: “We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

President Trump added: “If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.”

President Trump always puts America First — as he should.

The US invested blood and treasure on Iraqi’s future.

It’s not unreasonable to ask for compensation.

