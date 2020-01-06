On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

On Sunday the Iranian Regime just offered an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings in the head of President Donald Trump for killing Qassam Soleimani.

The announcement was made at services for Soleimani!

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

OMG! Iran’s regime just announced an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings the head of @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani.

PS: Iran’s ppl however are overjoyed at Soleimani’s death. As the #IranProtests have shown, they long for an end to the mullahs’ tyranny #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/uB3zOG5EKA — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 5, 2020

Later on Sunday far left “comedian” George Lopez volunteered to assassinate Trump for half the $80 million.

This isn’t funny.

Lopez made the comments on Instagram.

And, as of 9 AM Monday morning, the comments were still posted on Instagram.

If Lopez was a Trump supporter he would have been banned hours ago.

But his threat to kill the US president is still posted for all to see!

