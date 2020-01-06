It was supposed to be a month of shrugging off impeachment and starting to pivot toward the 2020 election. Instead, White House aides and other Republicans are now spending the early part of January in suspense about a presidency-defining moment — for the U.S. relationship with Iran and its profound implications for America’s position in the Middle East. Story Continued Below “Iran has taken impeachment off the front burner, or at least, makes it look quaint,” one GOP congressional aide quipped Monday.

Days after one of Iran’s top leaders was killed in a U.S. drone strike, President Donald Trump spent his first day back in Washington after two weeks in Mar-a-Lago in a business-as-usual posture — but with no public events. He held his usual weekly lunch with Vice President Mike Pence. He tweeted six times. He met with new foreign ambassadors. And then Trump went on Rush Limbaugh’s talk show to defend his decision to kill the Iranian general who he insisted should have been taken out years ago. “Without Twitter I think we’d be lost. We wouldn’t be able to get the truth out,” he said, referring to his prolific messages about both Iran and impeachment. Trump’s top aides were met Monday with stark reminders of the new risks facing the administration in the new year: enhanced security measures across the White House including additional Secret Service agents, tighter security at entrances and greater scrutiny of visitors. One White House official said the new posture involved guards taking a bit more time, or more closely screening cars entering the complex, “but nothing over the top that would disrupt entry for people with legitimate reasons to enter.” The official also said officers are making extra-sure people are alone in their cars when driving in, and using Secret Service dogs for a longer-than-usual time.

A senior Pentagon official said the administration has “increased our force posture throughout CENTCOM.” A member of Iran’s Parliament even said Iran could attack the White House itself, according to an Iranian news agency. Senior administration officials also have been told to be on the lookout for cyberattacks that often arrive in inboxes as suspicious emails, one of those officials said. “I would assume there would be an increase in terms of the intelligence with respect to the White House being a potential target, but generally the security around the White House is maintained at a very high level every day,” said a former senior Secret Service official. “Cyber is obviously a potential target and trying to target the White House, the Pentagon, Congress and other targets in the Washington, D.C., area from a cyber perspective.” Asked about the increased security around the White House campus, a Secret Service spokesperson said: “While the agency does not discuss the specifics of our protective operations, the U.S. Secret Service continuously assesses the threat environment surrounding all protectees and will adjust postures as necessary as part of the robust execution of our zero-fail mission.” The bigger challenge now for the White House is answering tough questions from lawmakers and foreign policy hands about why the government opted to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani at this particular moment — as well as Trump’s plan for handling Iran’s potential retaliation. Soleimani was killed in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport early Friday Iraqi time after American officials determined he was planning attacks in the near future on Americans in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. “If it happens, it happens. If they do anything, there will be major retaliation,” Trump said Sunday night on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from his two-week break at Mar-a-Lago. One Mar-a-Lago member said the president seemed like he was in a great mood on Saturday night, roughly 48 hours after the strike, shaking hands and stopping to talk with club members over dinner.

The scene and Trump’s exuberant mood was a sharp contrast to the level of anxiety that awaited the president on Monday in Washington. “Right now, we’re in the process of waiting to be struck by a country that, from a conventional military point of view is not very capable compared to us, but they’re very capable in the cyber world,” a former White House official said. “They’re very capable in terms of terrorism. They’ve got cells heavily represented in places like Africa, the Middle East and Europe but Latin America as well.” The former official characterized the president’s current tweeting and rhetoric about hitting Iranian cultural sites as him “just huffing and puffing” in the moment. “This is just a big testosterone thing for [Trump], and he doesn’t think about the next step.” A second former White House official said he was surprised by Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani — long seen as a threat by U.S. officials — because historically Trump is not a person who likes to engage the American military in international conflicts. “He doesn’t want to risk American lives for unnecessary actions,” the former official said. The senior Pentagon official characterized the strike against the No. 2 in Iran as a culmination of recent events. “It was the result of a major uptick of violence by Iran over the past 30 days. You had the British oil tanker situation, the shoot-down of one of our drones and then the U.S. Embassy demonstration last week. The administration has demonstrated tremendous restraint, but I think that dynamic changes when you have a U.S. citizen killed on Iraqi soil by Iranian proxies,” the official said. “Everyone sees it as different when there’s a loss of life, rather than an attack against a capability of some kind.” The White House is expected to brief lawmakers on Wednesday about Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, with Democrats demanding the administration explain its justification for both the strike and its timing. The secretary of State, secretary of Defense, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of the CIA are all expected to present information in a classified briefing on Wednesday with senators and no staff, according to a Republican aide. “They will be briefed, but they also should calm down and celebrate, not denigrate, the fact that the world’s greatest terrorist, who is single-handedly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans … they should celebrate not denigrate that he was killed,” top White House official Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Monday morning, adding that the president is open to renegotiating a nuclear deal with Iran if “Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country.” In Tehran on Monday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said prayers over Soleimani’s coffin as millions of people took to the streets.