Qassem Soleimani’s 28-year-old daughter spoke on Monday at her father’s funeral.

Zeinab Soleimani is posting threats of suicide attacks following her father’s death.

Qassem Soleimani suicide brigade was formed to avenge the killing of the Iranian terror leader.

مجموعة جديدة تسمي نفسها ” كتائب الحسين الانتحارية” لرد والانتقام من مقتل قاسم سليماني وابو مهدي المهندس ..#العراق_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/CBmgzhsMZW — Mustafa Hamid 🇮🇶 (@mustafahamaidhe) January 5, 2020

Zainab Soleimani is reportedly an American citizen.

‘Voice of America’ confirms that #Soleimani’s daughter is a #US citizen herself and sworn om American flag! pic.twitter.com/4jrc7Q5TR0 — Afshin Ismaeli (@afshin_ismaeli) January 6, 2020

SHOCKING! ‘Voice of America’ confirms that #Soleimani’s daughter that is directing suicide operations against the USA is a US citizen herself. How? Can someone experienced look into this? “Soleimani’s daughter is a US Citizen.” https://t.co/Jo6VzcZjTc pic.twitter.com/tsEeTTof4T — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 6, 2020

Voice of America (Persian) wrote on Monday that Zainab is a US Citizen!

Here’s the translation: Zainab Suleimani, a 5-year-old daughter of Qassim Suleimani, is like many of the children of officials in the US citizenship system. They have sworn to the American flag to get their citizenship and are seeking revenge on America today. what is your opinion?

