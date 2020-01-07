On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) did not rule out subpoenaing former National Security Adviser John Bolton after Bolton announced he was willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Mitchell asked, “John Bolton has now said he will if subpoenaed by the Senate, testify. It’s unclear if Mitch McConnell will even allow witness. But will you go ahead and subpoena him before the House? You could do that right now.”

Schiff said, “We haven’t taken that off the table. I think what makes the most sense, though, is for him to testify in the Senate trial.”

He added, “They should hear directly from one of the key witnesses. And for senators to say, no, they would rather move to dismiss the case than hear from people who have first-hand information tells you a lot about their partiality. They’re not living up to the oath they’ve taken of being impartial jurors.”

