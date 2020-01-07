Saaed Jalili

An Iranian leader taunted the US and President Trump Tuesday evening following the missile attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

Saeed Jalili is the top nuclear negotiator for Iran and the representative of the Supreme Leader to the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council.

Jalili tweeted a photo of the Iranian flag Tuesday evening following the missile attacks on US bases.

Jalili’s tweet was in response to a tweet President Trump fired off last Friday after Iran’s top commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike.

President Trump has been briefed on the Iran missile attacks and consulted with his National Security team, according to Press Sec Stephanie Grisham.

