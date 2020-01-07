Much of the growing levels of anti-Semitism is coming from the Internet and the incitements to violence that often appear, but there are some members of Congress, in particular, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who “bear some responsibility,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“She’s sitting in Congress making anti-Semitic statements, talking about how, you know, Jews are influenced by money, ‘by the Benjamins’ and other statements like that,” Dershowitz told “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

There also some leaders of groups that incite anti-Semitism, Dershowitz said, and they bear responsibility as well.

“The good news is that every reasonable person condemns anti-Semitism,” he said. “Every police officer today, every government official. The government is not on the side of the anti-Semites. This is not from the top down, [like] the kind we had in Nazi Germany. This is bottom-up anti-Semitism.”

Many of those guilty of attacks are inspired by other events, and often are discovered to have been on the Internet looking for pro-Hitler and anti-Semitic websites, and “you can’t control that because free speech is more important than anything else,” he added.

However, he said he thinks Omar should “look at herself in the mirror every day” and ask herself what responsibility she bears “for this plague that has re-emerged in this country.” She also should reconsider pretending her comments are anti-Zionist, when “at their core, they’re still anti-Semitism.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.