The Justice Department reversed its prior recommendation and asked that General Michael Flynn be incarcerated for up to 6 months.

The DOJ previously asked for no jail time.

The DOJ is now accusing Flynn of being uncooperative and failing to accept responsibility for his “serious” offense.

According to Mike Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn, General Flynn went through 19 sessions with Mueller’s special counsel team and approximately 90 hours or tortuous interviews.

The judge previously set Flynn’s sentencing date for January 28 after rejecting Sidney Powell’s request for Brady Material.

“Given the serious nature of the defendants’ offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in — and his affirmative efforts to undermine – the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian, and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct, the government recommends that the court sentence the defendant within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months,” the feds wrote.

Flynn case update: DOJ reverses prior recommendation and asks that Flynn be incarcerated for 0-6 months. They previously asked for no jail time. pic.twitter.com/kbDoh86K0u — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 7, 2020

The DOJ is now claiming that Flynn “has not substantially assisted the Government.”

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack said Flynn’s assistance in the Special Counsel’s investigation was “never substantial.”

This is completely the opposite of what they said in earlier statements.

Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell made a brief statement to reporters earlier this afternoon.

NEW per Flynn attorney @SidneyPowell1 : “The government seeks to punish Mr. Flynn for telling the truth when it wasn’t what the prosecutors wanted to hear. This is outrageous.”#michaelflynn https://t.co/gjXUXqjitF — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) January 7, 2020

Reminder: Flynn was cooperating with the Gov’t’s FARA violation case against Rafikian right up until the moment the corrupt prosecutors directed him to lie under oath. — RussiaGate Was 100% Fake SpyGate Is 100% Real (@drawandstrike) January 7, 2020

