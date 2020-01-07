Officials are prepared to hand over sealed records from Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneBannon: ‘We need the Republican establishment on board’ to reelect Trump 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Trump says he hasn’t thought about pardoning Roger Stone MORE’s search and seizure warrants to the media in 60 days, Courthouse News reported Monday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper decided the documents, obtained during the FBI investigation into possible connections between President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE’s campaign and Moscow, would be released after 60 days to media outlets that sued for access last year, according to Courthouse News.

Federal prosecutors pushed for the 60 days over the 30-day timeline proposed by attorney Matthew Kelley, who represents the media outlets including The Associated Press and CNN. Kelley argued that the slow pace of the case and the public’s desire for information warranted a faster timeline, the news outlet reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky originally claimed releasing the documents would threaten these probes and the privacy of third parties.

But Kelley noted that the Department of Justice will be able to redact any information associated with continuing investigations. He also said third parties that served as witnesses in Stone’s trial, such as former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, are already known.

Stone’s attorney Robert Buschel also backed the 60-day proposed timeline, saying that his sentencing next month will boost interest in the case, according to Courthouse News. He declined to comment to The Hill.

Stone, an associate of President Trump, was found guilty on all seven counts in November, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering. He will be sentenced Feb. 20.