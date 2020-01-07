The brief continues to tear at the heartstrings by recalling the tragic stories of many black women who have died from abortion complications when they visited Kermit Gosnell-esque shoddy, un-credentialed, largely unregulated abortion clinics. “These gruesome deaths are part of a long history involving unqualified and uncredentialed abortion providers disproportionately harming black women,” the brief continued. “By requiring admitting privileges, [Louisiana] also created a means for reports about individual doctors to be checked against a national database — for the benefit of all patients, of all races, equally.”

As has been frequently noted by The Daily Wire, Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was an avowed eugenicist and racist. Sanger “was an out and proud eugenicist who described the poor and immigrants as ‘human weeds,’ ‘reckless breeders’ and ‘spawning … human beings who never should have been born’ in her book ‘Pivot of Civilization,’” The Daily Wire has reported.

Sanger also wrote: “The main objects of the Population Congress would be to apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring[;] to give certain dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization.”

In a thunderous recent separate writing in the Fifth Circuit case of Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs, Judge James C. Ho (for whom, in the interest of full disclosure, I previously served as a law clerk) wrote at length on the racist history of abortion advocacy in the United States (footnotes omitted):