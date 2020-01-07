It’s the battle of the billionaires.

The campaigns of Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump each plan to spend $10 million for ads during the telecast of next month’s Super Bowl.

Bloomberg locked down a 60-second spot The New York Times reported Tuesday. The Bloomberg campaign confirmed the ad buy, which will target Trump, to NBC News.

The Super Bowl, which is set for Sunday Feb. 2, will air on Fox and could be watched by more than 100 million people in the United States. It is some of the most expensive TV ad times of all year.

A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson said that when they heard reports that Trump was potentially running a 30-second Super Bowl ad, Bloomberg “opted for more impact and more time with 60 seconds.”

“Mike is taking the fight to Trump,” the spokesperson added.

After the reports about Bloomberg, a Trump campaign spokesman said the president’s re-election campaign will spend about $10 million to advertise during the Super Bowl. It has purchased 60 seconds of commercial time, which could be one spot or two 30-second versions.

Bloomberg boosted his campaign staff to more than 800 people and has spent more than $100 million so far on advertising. A late entrant to the Democratic presidential primary, he is bypassing the early-voting states and instead focusing his campaign on Super Tuesday on March 3 and states that vote later in the primary calendar.