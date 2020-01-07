Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City and candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, has spent $10 million buying an ad during this year’s Super Bowl, The New York Times reports.

The Bloomberg campaign told the Times that it paid “market rate,” though they did not give a specific number, but Fox executives have said that 30-second ads would cost “north of $5 million,” to air on the network while it’s broadcasting the Super Bowl.

“The biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin,” said Bloomberg campaign spokesman Michael Frazier, who said that by “taking the fight to Trump, the ad is part of Mike’s strategy of running a national campaign that focuses on states where the general election will be decided, parts of the country that are often overlooked.”

He added, “We have the means to raise a national campaign unlike any other candidate.”

The campaign plans on airing a brand new advertisement during the game, already having spent almost $170 million on advertising on TV and digital platforms, according to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

Presidential candidates rarely splurge on Super Bowl ads, preferring targeted advertising in key states, though Bloomberg has avoided buying ads in early-primary states, unlike most candidates, and is focusing on states that vote on Super Tuesday in March.

“It’s actually smart for Bloomberg,” Ken Goldstein, University of San Francisco politics professor, told the Times. “Bloomberg is running a national campaign, and the most efficient way to reach a lot of people in a national campaign is buying an ad in a top-rated show. And as expensive as it is, it’s cheaper than buying the ads market by market.”