Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump have each secured 60-second Super Bowl ad slots at an estimated $10 million apiece, with Bloomberg shelling out the cash just to get “under Trump’s skin,” his campaign spokesperson told The New York Times.

“The ad is part of Mike’s strategy of running a national campaign that focuses on states where the general election will be decided, parts of the country that are often overlooked,” Michael Frazier told the news outlet Tuesday.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., along with former Vice President Joe Biden, have also secured ad spots for the biggest professional football game of the year Feb. 2, the day before the Iowa caucuses.

Sanders’ campaign is spending $16,630 on airtime for a 30-second spot, Biden is spending $24,000 and Warren spent $2,000.

The Super Bowl could be watched by roughly 100 million people in the United States. It is some of the most expensive TV ad times of all year.

“We moved early and got prime ad position early in the game,” one of Trump’s campaign officials told NBC News.

“The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open after his first election gave us a huge head start on his re-election,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said. “The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine, and it’s time to give it some gas.”