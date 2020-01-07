The administration is expected to start collecting DNA samples from some migrants in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CNN is reporting.

It is all part of a pilot program to allow CBP to comply with an upcoming regulation change.

The full 90-day pilot program, expected to be approved soon, will be implemented in the Detroit region, as well as the Eagle Pass port of entry in Texas, CNN reported.

Border Patrol will collect DNA from those between the ages of 14-79, who are arrested

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal investigative agency, had urged CBP officials back in August to begin collecting DNA samples from criminal detainees, according to the news network.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had set up DNA testing last year at sites along the southern border to determine family relationship after concerns some people were posing as families to try to gain entry to the U.S.

Now the proposed rule would also require that DNA samples be submitted to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS.

The DNA database allows forensic labs to compare DNA profiles in an effort to link crimes to known offenders