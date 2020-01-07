U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents came to the rescue for three Mexican nationals who found themselves “in a precarious situation” Sunday night — stuck at the top of San Diego’s new 30-foot border wall while attempting to enter the United States illegally.

What are the details?

“A man and two women, under the cover of dense fog, tried to enter the U.S. illegally by climbing San Diego Sector’s new 30-foot, steel bollard wall,” USCBP said in a press release Tuesday, adding that “the trio became stuck at the top of the wet, slippery wall after smugglers abandoned them.”

San Diego Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said of the ordeal, “These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death. These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

The Hill reported San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials assisted in the rescue, using a ladder truck to bring the migrants safely to the ground.

The 36-year old man and two women, ages 18 and 20, were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

Anything else?

The Daily Caller noted that Border Patrol agents “spend a significant amount of time and resources on rescuing foreign nationals who attempt to enter the country illegally.”

The outlet pointed to statistics showing that in fiscal year 2019, agents conducted roughly 4,900 rescues along the border, and escorted approximately 25,000 migrants to hospitals for treatment during the same time period.