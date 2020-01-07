The Justice Department reversed its prior recommendation and asked that General Flynn be incarcerated for up to 6 months.

The DOJ previously asked for no jail time.

The DOJ is now accusing Flynn of being uncooperative and failing to accept responsibility for his “serious” offense.

The judge previously set Flynn’s sentencing date for January 28 after rejecting Sidney Powell’s request for Brady Material.

“Given the serious nature of the defendants’ offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in — and his affirmative efforts to undermine – the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian, and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct, the government recommends that the court sentence the defendant within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months,” the feds wrote.

Flynn case update: DOJ reverses prior recommendation and asks that Flynn be incarcerated for 0-6 months. They previously asked for no jail time. pic.twitter.com/kbDoh86K0u — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 7, 2020

The DOJ is now claiming that Flynn “has not substantially assisted the Government.”

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack said Flynn’s assistance in the Special Counsel’s investigation was “never substantial.”

🤡Prosecutor Van Grack: Flynn’s assistance in the Special Counsel’s investigation was “never substantial.” How is that possible if Flynn’s cooperation helped them to conclude there was no collusion with the Russians? pic.twitter.com/jawp90Mmuy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 7, 2020

General Flynn was railroaded by the Deep State, FBI and crooked Mueller team — he has spent an exorbitant amount of money defending himself.

The FBI ambushed Flynn at the White House during the Trump transition and altered the 302 FBI reports from the ambush interview.

Flynn didn’t even have his lawyer with him because the FBI didn’t inform him that he was being targeted.

