Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Sean Hannity told his audience minutes ago that the US has six B-52 Bombers on their way to the region.

Sean Hannity: We can report that six B-52 bombers are on the way to the region. Multiple carrier groups are already within striking distance. And in a show of force 52 of the world’s most advanced aircraft, the F-35 launched in succession at a US military base. The United States is prepared and has been preparing for conflict for years.

The Pentagon announced yesterday the B-52s were on their way to the region.

Pentagon to begin sending 6 B-52s to Diego Garcia: US official. B-52s will be available for operations against Iran if ordered, the official said. But the deployment does not signal that operations have been ordered. #Iran #Solemani — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) January 6, 2020

Via Hannity:

More…

As tensions escalate after the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, nuclear-capable B52 bombers have reportedly been deployed to Diego Garcia, a British-owned island base in the Indian Ocean, beyond the current range of Iranian ballistic missiles.

