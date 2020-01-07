Officials from the Pentagon confirmed reports to Fox News on Tuesday that Iran was retaliating against US facilities in Iraq after an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top leader of the Iranian military.

A senior military source told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin that the attacks were “all over the country.”

“Under missile attack from Iran,” the short statement read. “These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”

Griffin added that the source said the missiles were fired from the ground in Iran at multiple US bases and other targets in Iraq.

Bloomberg reported that Iran state television said the operation was named “Martyr Soleimani.” Another report indicated that the response involved “tens” of missiles.

Griffin said on Fox News that when she asked the official if US forces were pulling out, they responded, “no, defending.”

A retaliation was expected after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike to take out Soleimani while he was riding in an envoy near the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

A statement from the White House indicated that the president was being briefed on the attacks.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” the statement read. “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

There are approximately 5,000 US troops in Iraq.

Here’s the latest on the retaliatory attacks:

Iran launches missiles at Iraq air base housing US troops



