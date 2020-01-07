Iran reportedly threatened to strike Israel and other US allies if the United States responded with a counterstrike to numerous missile attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

The AFP reported that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard warned against a counterattack from the United States, and specifically named Israel and Saudi Arabia as likely targets.

On Tuesday, Iran claimed responsibility for numerous missile attacks in Iraq as retaliation for a drone strike on an envoy that killed Quds Force military commander Qassem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed that there had been dozens of missiles fired at bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed, including Ayn al-Assad base.

NBC’s Richard Engel confirmed the report that Iran threatened Israel and Saudi Arabia in the event of a US military response, and also added that shiite militias might be ordered to attack in Iraq as well. A CNN report indicated that Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was also included on the possible target list.

President Donald Trump had previously already threatened a counterstrike against Iran if they retaliated over the death of Soleimani.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets,” the president tweeted, “we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

Here’s more about the escalation by Iran:

[embedded content]

Video appears to show rockets in air at airbase housing US troops



www.youtube.com

