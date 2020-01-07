Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted about the retaliation on US forces in Iraq, and within minutes, President Donald Trump appeared to respond.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Zarif tweeted.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

The president appeared to accept the offer of de-escalation in a tweet posted just 13 minutes later.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

‘We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday the White House had announced that the president would be making a statement about the retaliation from Iran, but that was later cancelled.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases were US forces were stationed in a counterattack as a response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top leader of the Iranian military.

Some reports indicated that Iran was threatening to strike US allies, including Israel, if the president ordered a counterstrike. Fox News’ Bret Baier noted that Iran avoided larger targets that could have been struck easier.

Here’s more about the Iranian retaliation:

[embedded content]

Baier on Iran missile attack: This is Trump’s biggest test



www.youtube.com

