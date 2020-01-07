U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Iran is firing multiple missiles at U.S. bases and targets throughout Iraq in response to the U.S. killing Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani.

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin reported that a senior U.S. military source told her: “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”

“I’m talking to a well placed source in the U.S. military, on the ground in Iraq, and that source tells me that these are multiple tactical ballistic, or cruise missiles that are being fired from Iran at multiple U.S. bases and U.S. targets inside Iraq,” Griffin said on Fox News. “They are under fire right now, I asked if they had any plans to evacuate, remember there are 5,000 American troops in Iraq and I was told ‘no, we are defending.’ So, expect an American response.”

“This is something we have been expecting all afternoon, there were situation room meetings as well meetings with top officials here at the Penatgon,” Griffin continued. “There was a lot of chatter, we were told intelligence suggesting that the Iranians would strike at U.S. bases in Iraq after the that mourning for Qassem Soleimani ended earlier today.”

“But right now, in real time, we can confirm that multiple sites, including Ain Assad Air Base in Western Iraq, where most of the U.S. troops are based,” Griffin continued.

Iran’s Fars news agency released video that purported showing them launching the missiles on U.S. forces.

President Donald Trump warned Iran that if they retaliated that they would face harsh consequences from the U.S. military.

Trump tweeted, “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.”

“He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years,” Trump continued. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Trump doubled down on his comments while on board Air Force One, saying, “They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people, they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn’t work that way.””

Later in the week, Trump added, “The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

