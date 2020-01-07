A passenger plane has reportedly crashed in Iran during the early morning hours on Wednesday in Iran and multiple earthquakes have been detected around the country, including an earthquake near an Iranian nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 was carrying 180 passengers and crew and had just taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the Associated Press reported, adding, “The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.”

Fox News anchor Heather Childers tweeted: “As if tonight’s Iranian missile strikes in Iraq weren’t enough- Ukraine plane crashes taking off from Tehran Airport- AND reports coming in that a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near #Iran’s #Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.”

The Strategic Sentinel tweeted: “A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near #Iran’s #Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The depth and epicenter indicate it was a natural event and unrelated to this evenings events. A similar earthquake struck in late December. USGS report enclosed.”

