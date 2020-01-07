President Trump has been briefed on the missile attacks on US facilities in Iraq, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed Tuesday evening.

GRISHAM: “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported that a journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

Fox’s Jennifer Griffin reports missiles launched by Iran at US all over Iraq.

“From senior US military source in Iraq: “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”…I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq.

Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

Voice of America reported that 30 missiles were fired at Al-Assad US air base.

Cruise or short range missiles.

President Trump warned Iran that he has 52 targets if Iran were to strike any American or American target.

We are on standby to see what President Trump will do in response to the missile attacks from Iran.

DEVELOPING…

