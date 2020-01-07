President Trump will address the nation Tuesday night from the Oval Office following a missile attack from Iran on US bases in Iraq.

Iran fired over 35 missiles onto US facilities in Iraq on Tuesday night (US time).

A third base was just hit with missiles in a second wave of attacks in what Iranians dubbed “Operation Martyr Soleimani.”

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

President Trump warned Iran that he has 52 targets if Iran were to strike any American or American target.

