A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

UPDATE: Photo is from 2017, but missile attacks are real.

Video claims to show launch (from a distance) of Iranian missiles, “The first film of Operation # Revenge”

“the operation #اننقام_سخت Dozens of ballistic missiles were fired using the code “Ya Zahra”.”

Translation of Fars News report (excerpt):

“According to a Fars News Agency defense correspondent, some news sources report heavy attacks by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerial ballistic missiles on the US base in Iraq’s Ein al-Assad base.”

Longer version of video by Fars:

Fox’s Jennifer Griffin reports missiles launched by Iran at US all over Iraq.

“From senior US military source in Iraq: “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”…I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq.”

