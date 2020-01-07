A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

UPDATE: Photo is from 2017, but missile attacks are real.

Lots of fake images of tonight’s attack circulating from official sources in Iran https://t.co/ilIuY9mSUc — Fergal Gallagher (@gallagherfergal) January 8, 2020

Video claims to show launch (from a distance) of Iranian missiles, “The first film of Operation # Revenge”

“the operation #اننقام_سخت Dozens of ballistic missiles were fired using the code “Ya Zahra”.”

🔴عملیات #اننقام_سخت با شلیک دهها فروند موشک بالستیک و با رمز «یا زهرا» انجام شده است.#سپاه#قاسم_سلیمانی — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

Translation of Fars News report (excerpt):

“According to a Fars News Agency defense correspondent, some news sources report heavy attacks by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerial ballistic missiles on the US base in Iraq’s Ein al-Assad base.”

Longer version of video by Fars:

#Breaking: #Iran has attacked US forces in Ain Alassad base with more than 30 ballistic missiles in retaliation for assasinating #soleimani, IRGC affiliated FarsNews agency claimed and published this videohttps://t.co/53HzES1Toh #IranWar #IranvsUSA #iran pic.twitter.com/TcsylhejKa — Farshad Mohammadi (@Farshadmm) January 7, 2020

Fox’s Jennifer Griffin reports missiles launched by Iran at US all over Iraq.

“From senior US military source in Iraq: “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”…I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq.”

I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq. https://t.co/xKh2NPiDyz — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

BREAKING @ABC — A US official confirms to @ABC ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities inside Iraq. Facilities include Erbil in N Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in W Iraq. —From ace Pentagon producers @LMartinezABC & @Elizabeth_McLau — James Gordon Meek (@meekwire) January 7, 2020

