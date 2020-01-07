In the last hour there were reports of at least five rockets fired at Camp Taji in northern Iraq home of US military personnel.

It now appears it is likely a siren test?

Also false alarm. No rockets hitting Camp Taji, looks like it was siren test. https://t.co/6IA3gZHZ2K — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) January 7, 2020

Here are the initial tweets reporting an attack.

#BREAKING

At least four rockets hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq.

U.S. troops are housed in this site. pic.twitter.com/eh960Znvzv — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 7, 2020

#BREAKING: #IRGC backed Kataib Hezbollah launched 5 107mm unguided rockets at Camp #Taji in North of #Baghdad where the #US Military Forces are present. It is reported by locals & also the #FarsNews Agency of #IRGC terrorist organization. #USArmy has almost 20 helicopters there. pic.twitter.com/zLUM73yZ4D — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 7, 2020

🔴 5 rockets strike Camp Taji north of #Baghdad that houses #US troops.

🔴 Unknown armed group opened fire at protesters in the city of Nasiriyah in southeastern #Iraq and burned protest tents on Tuesday night.

📸 pic.twitter.com/gGjNKfwIMA — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) January 7, 2020

False alarm.

More unconfirmed/false reporting:#IRGC backed Kataib Hezbollah launched 5 107mm unguided rockets at Camp #Taji where the #US Military Forces are present. Reported “attack” on Camp Taji may have been a test of the camp’s alarm. There are no verified reports of damage. — Seaside Trader (@csidetrader) January 7, 2020

The post BREAKING: Reports of Rockets Fired at Camp Taji in Iraq Likely a Siren Test appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.