President Donald Trump responded to Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq on Tuesday night by announcing that damage assessments that are taking place appear to show that minimal, if any, damage was done.

Trump tweeted, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Statement from Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region. Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported: “US military official & sr admin official tell @rabrowne75 and @PamelaBrownCNN that the *initial* assessment is that the Iranian missiles struck areas of the al-Asad base not populated by Americans though US is awaiting daylight to get a full assessment. Iraqi casualties reported.”

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported that no U.S. causalities have been reported so far.

