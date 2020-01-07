https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-ukrainian-airlines-plane-carrying-180-passengers-crashes-after-takeoff-from-tehran-iran/

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed tonight just minutes ago after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This comes on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

There is video of the crash already posted on Twitter.

