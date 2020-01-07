An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed tonight just minutes ago after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!
This comes on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.
BREAKING: Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers, crew crashes after takeoff in Tehran, Iran https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt pic.twitter.com/IdW5i19AEM
— CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 8, 2020
There is video of the crash already posted on Twitter.
🎥 First film of Ukrainian airline plane crash in #Parand #Tehran #Iran
6:30 This morning.#planecrash #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/a9jwHn4G6E
— Mehrdad Torabi (@mehrdadt1987) January 8, 2020
