Columnist and author Byron York said President Donald Trump can argue his talks with former National Security Adviser John Bolton are covered by executive privilege.

York, the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, made his remarks about possible impeachment trial testimony by Bolton, the former national security adviser, in a tweet on Monday.

He wrote: “The White House can assert executive privilege. It’s not (John) Bolton’s privilege; it’s the president’s. If executive privilege covers anything, it is a talk between president and top adviser on matters of foreign policy.”

Trump retweeted the post on Monday night.

Bolton had said he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial of Trump. He said he has weighed the issue of executive privilege and would comply with any Senate subpoena.

York, in a Monday analysis posted by the Examiner, noted: “It seems likely that some, or perhaps all, of the conversations between Bolton and the president, or (acting chief of staff Mick) Mulvaney and the president, would be covered by executive privilege.”