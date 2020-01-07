The left is not going to like this news.

In fact, it will just give them one more reason to oppose the Electoral College.

Projections for the census indicate that Republicans are going to make gains in 2020.

The Blaze reports:

Terrible news for Democrats in 2020: Census projections showing Electoral College gains for GOP Census projections have bad news for Democrats. Population estimates show reliably Democratic states, like New York, California, and Illinois will each lose at least one congressional district and representation in the Electoral College. Conversely, states that tend to vote for Republicans—such as Texas, Florida, and Montana—are expected to increase their presence. “This is looking to benefit Republicans only because of how the landscape has changed,” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal analyst for the Trump 2020 campaign, according to radio station KTRH. Ellis also noted that Democrats’ anticipated losses is why they mobilized so strongly to oppose the Trump administration’s addition of a citizenship question on the Census. “They’re not interested in laws,” she said. “They’re not interested in sound reasoning or fair and accurate representation of every American. They are only interested in concentrating their own political power by any means necessary.”… …when analysts looked at states expected to gain seats, the GOP comes out on top. Three Republican states that went for Trump in 2016—Montana, Arizona, and North Carolina—are likely to pick-up one seat after the Census.

Speaking of the Electoral College, the conservative outlet known as Prager University recently put out a video explaining why it is so important for America.

Take a look below:

National popular vote in America? @thewillwitt explains the severe problems this would bring and how it would end our republic. (Literally.) pic.twitter.com/mMBwKxyicx — PragerU (@prageru) January 4, 2020

Trump could very well pick up more states next November than he won in 2016.

If that happens, expect the left to go even crazier than last time.

