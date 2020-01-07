The Babylon Bee, a wildly successful satirical website, has caused reporters to freak out once again.

The latest hullaballoo started on January 5, when former CIA analyst and cyber disinformation researcher Cindy Otis pointed out that a recent satirical article from the satirical website (which says satire in the website tagline, in case it wasn’t obvious enough) received – gasp – 500,000 shares on social media. Otis claimed some of her family members called her to say their Republican friends were sharing the article “like it’s legit.”

“A post from a satirical website has been shared more than 500k times saying the DNC called for the flag to be at half-mast because of Soleimani. Some family members just called bc their Republican friends on FB are circulating it like it’s legit. We have a lot of work to do, all,” Otis tweeted.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan then added on to Otis’ tweet by adding “perspective.”

“To put this in perspective, this is the same number of engagements the top NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook had over the past week,” he tweeted. “A lot of people sharing this ‘satirical’ story on Facebook don’t know it is satire.”

Maybe it’s hard to tell this was satire because Democrats have spent the past few days bemoaning the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and apologizing to Iran. Actress/activist Rose McGowan, for example, tweeted that the “USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people.”

“We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani,” she added, referring to President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Monday, Babylon Bee founder Adam Ford responded to the latest “controversy” regarding his website.

“A CNN reporter is taking shots at the Bee because our articles get shared a lot and some people think they’re real (which will always happen with satire),” Ford tweeted. “After thinking ‘how adorable,’ I thought, ‘well surely this guy has chirped at the Onion for the same thing…’”

“There are websites dedicated to chronicling reactions from people who think Onion stories are real. Foreign leaders have famously been fooled by Onion articles. And this guy’s bio says he ‘covers disinformation’ for CNN. Surely he has taken the Onion to task as well, yes?” Ford continued.

Ford then provided multiple screenshots of O’Sullivan sharing articles from The Onion. As Ford noted, O’Sullivan appears to be “quite the fan” of the opposing satirical website.

Unlike the Onion, the Babylon Bee is routinely targeted by Leftist outlets and reporters. Alleged fact-checking website Snopes has written multiple articles “debunking” Babylon Bee satire. These same outlets and reporters just love the Onion, which doesn’t even have “satire” in its tagline.

For good measure, the Bee also shared a two-year-old article titled “CNN To Launch Real News Spinoff Site.”

The main issue with the Bee, apparently, is the fact that it skewers Democrats on the regular, something the Onion doesn’t necessarily do. The Bee is also a Christian website, but it routinely picks on Christians (all in good fun).