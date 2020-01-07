CNN has settled a lawsuit that was triggered by its portrayal of students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky while they were in Washington a year ago for the national March for Life, according to a report.

The amount paid was not disclosed during a court hearing on Tuesday.

But lawyers working on the case said the money was not intended to compensate the student on whose behalf the cases were brought, Nick Sandmann, but were to “deter the defendants” from doing the same thing in the future.

The fight developed while Sandmann was wearing a Trump MAGA hat when activist Nathan Phillips approached him banging a drum after the Right to Life March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18. The Covington Catholic student was lambasted on social media due to media reports and a selectively edited video. Later, other videos provided a fuller context, showing Phillips was the aggressor.

TRENDING: Health-care company worker claims to let Trump supporters die, employer responds

The result was that multiple lawsuits were filed against various defendants and most of them remain pending.

In fact, a judge just recently reversed a decision dismissing the complaint against the Washington Post, and reinstated the claims.

In that situation, USA Today reported that after reviewing an amended complaint, Judge William Bertelsman ordered that the case could enter the discovery phase, meaning a portion of the lawsuit against the Post could continue.

The judge ordered that at least three of the 33 statements Sandmann’s lawyers alleged were libelous must be reviewed further.

The order means Sandmann’s lawyers can ask for internal Washington Post documents that could reveal communications between editors and reporters and much more.

Sandmann also has action pending against NBC, the owners of The Enquirer, and others.

According to a report from Fox19 in Kentucky, CNN agreed on Tuesday to the undisclosed settlement.

Originally, Sandmann’s legal team had sought $800 million in damages from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

BREAKING: @Fox19 in Cincinnati is reporting that @CNN will SETTLE its lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann https://t.co/chwiiJ5wDU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2020