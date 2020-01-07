A Colorado woman was arrested in Montana after allegedly plotting a raid with fellow believers of the “QAnon” conspiracy theory to kidnap her daughter, who does not live with her.

The Denver Post reported that 50-year-old Cynthia Abcug was arrested and accused of conspiring with at least one other believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory to conduct an armed raid of a house in which her daughter, of whom Abcug does not have custody, currently lives.

Abcug’s daughter told police ahead of the planned raid, however, reportedly out of concern that Abcug or others would hurt people or be injured themselves during the attack.

“She could not understand why her mother did not see how this was a bad thing,” read the affidavit of Abcug’s arrest, according to NBC News.

“Initially [Abcug] only discussed the QAnon group, however more recently Abcug has escalated into talking more about ‘the raid’ plan,” it continued.

Believers in the QAnon conspiracy assert that the U.S. government and other world governments are controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles, with many believing that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE‘s election was the beginning of an effort to defeat the supposed shadowy organization.

Abcug in particular reportedly believed that her daughter and a sibling, whose identities were not released, were kidnapped by “evil Satan worshippers” and “pedophiles,” the daughter told police according to NBC.

Abcug is currently free on bail after her Dec. 30 arrest, according to NBC, though she is currently set to be transported to Colorado to await trial.