As media leftists continue to bash Ricky Gervais for having the temerity to troll Hollywood hypocrisy while hosting the Golden Globes, fellow comedians have come out in his defense.

In several Twitter posts on Sunday night, comedienne Whitney Cummings (star of the show “2 Broke Girls”) blasted people for wasting time on criticizing Gervais rather than doing something more productive.

“For every second you spend complaining about Ricky Gervais jokes you should have have [sic] to donate 100 dollars to Australia,” Cummings tweeted, as reported by Fox News.

“I am not watching the Golden Globes live but based on how pissed off everyone is my guess is that Ricky Gervais wrote and performed actual jokes,” she said in another post, later adding, “For anyone who wants to call [Ricky Gervais] mean: he’s done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined.”

Finally, echoing Gervais’ own joke about Hollywood’s perceived “wokeness” while being some of the most privileged people on the planet, Cummings said, “The idea that anyone in a 4K dollar gown covered in diamonds waiting to win a golden plated prize would be upset about a good joke is wild.”

Comedian/Actor Tim Allen, who himself became the butt of a Ricky Gervais joke in 2011, said he laughed at much of the “Office” creator’s material throughout the night.

“I thought he was pretty sharp. A couple of things made me laugh out loud.” Allen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Of course, not everyone was laughing at Gervais’ brand of humor on Sunday night, which poked fun at every sacred cow that celebrities hold dear. He perhaps hit peak comedy heaven when he trolled corporations like Disney and Apple for virtue-signaling about their woke purity while doing business in authoritarian countries like China.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing — made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said. “Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Gervais concluded his opening monologue by advising the night’s potential winners to avoid political grandstanding of any kind.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” Gervais told the crowd. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god — and f*** off. OK?”

Naturally, the media trashed Ricky Gervais for joking about what is apparently taboo.

“The [Golden Globes] mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The last thing anyone needed was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked,” tweeted Lorraine Ali of the Los Angeles Times.

Britain’s The Independent simultaneously argued that “Ricky Gervais cheapened the Golden Globes and overshadowed vital political statements.”