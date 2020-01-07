Moving Forward, a group aligned with Senate Democrats, is targeting Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., in a six-figure TV and digital ad campaign, Roll Call is reporting.

The ads started Tuesday and are blasting her over prescription drug costs. Moving Forward is the nonprofit arm of the Senate Majority PAC.

“Thousands of Mainers are forced to cut their medications in half just to get by,” a narrator says in the ad. “But Susan Collins voted against measures that would have lowered the cost of prescription drugs while raking in $1.4 million from the drug and insurance industries.

“Cutting pills in half isn’t the answer. Cutting their cost is.”

The ad ends with the printed words: “Collins should work for Mainers, not donors.”

Collins announced last month she’s running for a fifth term. Roll Call noted she is considered a top Democratic target.