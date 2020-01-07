A move by Senate Democrats to restrict President Donald Trump’s potential military moves against Iran could fall short, Politico is reporting.

After Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Democrats urged Congress to assert its authority to clear the way for any military force, the news outlet reported.

In the past, a small number of Republicans have joined with Democrats to try to rein in Trump’s war powers, Politico noted. But this time, a lack of overt support from Senate Republicans is raising some questions about the Democrats’ efforts.

Four Republicans joined with Democrats last summer to support an unsuccessful amendment offered by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M. The amendment had called for congressional approval for military action against Iran. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah supported the amendment.

Now, Kaine has introduced a measure that would force Trump to stop any hostilities with Iran not authorized by Congress. The only exception would be if the U.S. faced an imminent attack.

“For years I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran,” Kaine was quoted by The Hill.

This time around, Collins said she wants to look closely at the specifics of Kaine’s proposal, but “it is important he not infringe on the president’s role as commander in chief.”

Paul has said Trump “got bad advice” to kill Soleimani. He said he supports the concept of Kaine’s resolution.