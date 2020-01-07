After an onslaught of bad press over the disastrous first week of Democrat-implemented “bail reform” in New York, Democrats are considering changes to the legislation.

“Democrats are opening the door to changes on New York’s bail reform law as the legislative session begins this week,” a News 10 NBC report outlined on Tuesday. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo “says he will consider adding hate crimes to the list of offenses for which judges can set bail.”

The blue state’s criminal justice reform package has come under fire from even liberals, as noted by The Daily Wire.

Bail reform, which was reportedly implemented early in New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio, led to a woman charged with an anti-Semitic attack to be arrested and released three times in five days.