After an onslaught of bad press over the disastrous first week of Democrat-implemented “bail reform” in New York, Democrats are considering changes to the legislation.
“Democrats are opening the door to changes on New York’s bail reform law as the legislative session begins this week,” a News 10 NBC report outlined on Tuesday. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo “says he will consider adding hate crimes to the list of offenses for which judges can set bail.”
The blue state’s criminal justice reform package has come under fire from even liberals, as noted by The Daily Wire.
Bail reform, which was reportedly implemented early in New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio, led to a woman charged with an anti-Semitic attack to be arrested and released three times in five days.
Harris “was nabbed for allegedly slugging three Jewish women and yelling ‘F-U, Jews!’ but let go Saturday with no bail, despite an open assault case. Last month, she got no jail for a felony in another incident,” The New York Post reported. “Nabbed again Sunday in a new attack, she was once more freed, on no bail, Monday.
In another case, a man charged with second degree manslaughter in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Albany woman was released from jail after the judge overseeing the case reportedly claimed Democrats’ new “bail reform” legislation no longer allows her to keep the charged party in custody, The Daily Wire reported Thursday.
“Happening now: Paul Barbaritano is being released on his own recognizance,” Spectrum News Albany’s Jaclyn Cangro reported. “He is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Nicole Jennings.”
“Barbaritano was being held at the Albany County Jail. The DA’s Office argued he made admissions that he ’caused’ Jennings’ death,” Cangro noted.
The judge “repeatedly said that’s no longer the burden for bail,” the reporter added.
“A city man charged with second-degree manslaughter in the strangulation-and-stabbing death of a woman was released from jail Thursday under the new bail reforms that eliminated bail for that charge and most other felonies,” the Times-Union echoed.
Last Tuesday, a man with a conviction for shooting an upstate New York police officer under his belt was released without bail for new drug offenses, Rochester First reported:
Tyquan Rivera, the man convicted of shooting Rochester Police officer Anthony DiPonzio in 2009, was released from custody without bail Thursday.
Rivera is facing two new counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree after being arrested in December. According to court paperwork, Rivera sold Fentanyl in 60 envelopes to two undercover officers in two separate sales.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Schwartz said Rivera’s release is the result of the newly-enacted bail reform laws in New York state
“Law enforcement officials and Republicans have spent months raising red flags on the changes, but their criticism caught more fervor in the last week as courts across the state have released people who would have remained behind bars under the old rules,” News 10 NBC highlighted.