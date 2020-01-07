On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. decided to exercise his Second Amendment rights at the local shooting range. And in an Instagram post, he shared an image of a very special magazine that was affixed to his AR-style sporting rifle.

“Nice day at the range,” Trump wrote on Instagram. “@rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag … .”

It turns out that the magazine was an image of former first lady, senator, secretary of State, and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton … behind prison bars.

“The rifle was also adorned with a cross symbol used during the Crusades,” The Hill reported. “The Instagram post featured a variety of pictures of the AR-15 style rifle, which was made by Texas-based Rare Breed Firearms and named the Crusader. It remains unclear if Trump Jr. owns the weapon.”

“In response to some backlash online, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. told The Hill that the ‘Instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals,’” the outlet continued.

Trump Jr. is “an avid gun enthusiast and hunter,” as CNBC observed.

As the Daily Caller noted, the Clinton-behind-bars rifle magazine is a fairly direct reference to the “lock her up” chants that often dominated Trump presidential campaign rallies in 2016: “President Trump and his supporters have continued to chant ‘lock her up’ at rallies when Clinton’s name is mentioned, something that was heard at nearly every rally when Trump was running for president in 2016.”

The Instagram post will only continue to stir up rumors about Trump Jr.’s possible future political plans. Politico recently profiled what it apparently considers the leading 2024 presidential contenders, and had this to say about Trump Jr.:

While his sister Ivanka has earned a reputation as an ineffectual inside player who is ideologically out of step with her father and the Republican Party, Junior has been a caustic, partisan warrior on social media, and a rock star on the campaign trail for his father and congressional candidates. When speaking at a San Antonio event in October, a shout of “2024!” was heard from the crowd. One attendee told a reporter, “He’s just like his father and I can’t wait to vote for him someday too.” That Trump voters would be intrigued by Trump Jr. should surprise no one.

If Republican voters had a problem with a man born into wealth styling himself as a man of the people by lobbing verbal bombs at liberals and media figures, then Donald Trump, Sr., wouldn’t be president. What to watch for in 2020: Will we see Donald Trump, Jr., get a prime-time speaking slot at the 2020 convention? Will we see the crowd launch into a “2024” chant? And if Pence does get dumped from the ticket, would Trump, Sr., replace him with someone who disavows interest in running for the presidency, making it easier to keep the Oval Office in the family?