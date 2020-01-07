President Donald Trump reacted to a series of missile strikes on American targets in Iraq on Tuesday.

“All is well!” Trump wrote, noting that the United States was still assessing casualties and damages at the two military bases attacked in Iraq. “So far, so good!”

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday evening that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles against the United States military in Iraq but did not report any American casualties.

Trump again reminded the world that the United States had the most powerful military in the world.

“We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he wrote.

Despite early reports that the president would address the nation Tuesday evening, refuted by the White House, Trump stated that he would address the attacks on Wednesday.

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he wrote.

Trump met with top national security officials at the White House as the attacks took place on Tuesday night, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence also spoke with members of Congressional leadership during the attacks, at the president’s direction, according to the White House.

Despite receiving a call from Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would “call him back,” as she was too busy at the time to take a call from the vice president, according to reports.

A Pelosi spokesman confirmed to reporters that the Speaker did call Pence back later in the evening and was briefed on the attack.