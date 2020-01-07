(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The burial for Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was postponed after more than 30 people were killed during a stampede at the funeral ceremonies.

Thousands of supporters in Soleimani’s hometown, Kerman, filled the streets to watch the procession of his coffin on its way to a local cemetery. The crowd swelled, leading to the deadly stampede in which Iranian state TV said more than 32 people were killed.

Nearly 200 other people were injured, most of them elderly, said Hamid Shamseddini, a security chief for the regional government, according to the IRNA news agency.

